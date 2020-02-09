First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,134 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,522 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $48,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

