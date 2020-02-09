First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $48,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $163.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Cfra increased their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

