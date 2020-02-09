First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,482 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Entegris worth $49,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.