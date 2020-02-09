First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,118 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Fortis worth $48,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Fortis by 67.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortis by 29.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,403,000 after purchasing an additional 295,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Fortis by 27.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 239,967 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of FTS opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.11. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.