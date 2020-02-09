First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,983 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Avalara worth $49,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $1,774,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

NYSE AVLR opened at $89.83 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

