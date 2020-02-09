First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 116,444 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,444 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $50,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 349,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 65,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

