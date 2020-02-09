First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 156,111 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,111 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Lincoln National worth $49,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $3,965,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE:LNC opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

