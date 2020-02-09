First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 263,870 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of South Jersey Industries worth $49,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 107,167 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,518,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.69. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

