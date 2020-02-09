First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 280,745 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.97% of Cheesecake Factory worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $236,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.