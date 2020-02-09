First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 46,095 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.03% of First Horizon National worth $53,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National by 334.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 351,963 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.