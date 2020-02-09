First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 56,206 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Assurant worth $50,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,409 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.45%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

