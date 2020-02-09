First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 577,554 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.55% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $49,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

