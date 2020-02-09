First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 66,528 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $48,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $158.40 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

