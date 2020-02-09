First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 75,971 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $51,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

