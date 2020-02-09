First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $50,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,066,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $121.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

