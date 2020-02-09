First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,503 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Clorox worth $50,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock opened at $166.23 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

