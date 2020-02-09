First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $54,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.