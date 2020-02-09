First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of General Motors worth $51,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

