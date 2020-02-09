First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $54,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSM stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

