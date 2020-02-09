First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,338 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of ABB worth $48,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,843,000 after acquiring an additional 598,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ABB by 13.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in ABB by 17.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in ABB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 861,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ABB by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 661,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

