First Trust Advisors LP Sells 518,903 Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,352,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 518,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.96% of Groupon worth $53,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRPN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after buying an additional 297,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,301 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 749,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Groupon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

