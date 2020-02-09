First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of EXACT Sciences worth $53,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.