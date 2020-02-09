First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

