First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 300,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,495,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

