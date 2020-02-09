FirstCoin (FRST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $119,887.00 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046668 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,134.89 or 1.00242660 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000636 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

