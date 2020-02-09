Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.84.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 841,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 404.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

