Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for about 2.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Five9 worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1,239.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 125,187 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Five9 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

FIVN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 586,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,607. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.00, a P/E/G ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06.

In other news, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $31,851.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,018. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

