FleetCor Technologies’ (FLT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.84.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $22.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.76. 2,258,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.12. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

