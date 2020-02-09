FLETA (FLETA) Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. FLETA has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $1.63 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.03402421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,234,423 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.