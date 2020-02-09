FLIP Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a total market cap of $739,475.00 and $288.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.03390683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00236081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

