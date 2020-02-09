Flit Token (FLT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,901.00

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $112,168.00 and approximately $10,901.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flit Token Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com.

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

