FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $12,686.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046197 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

