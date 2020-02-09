Flowchain (FLC) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00031050 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $175,027.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.