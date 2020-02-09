FlypMe (FYP) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $248,231.00 and $437.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03408241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00235395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00137839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

