FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FMC by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in FMC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 592,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 1,393,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

