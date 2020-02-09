FOAM Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. FOAM has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $21,877.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,177,257 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

