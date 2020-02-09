Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $94.41 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.6% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 111,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

