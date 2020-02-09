Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.99 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.35. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

