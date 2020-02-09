Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

