Fortuna One Day Volume Reaches $36,917.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $377,078.00 and approximately $36,917.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDAX, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.