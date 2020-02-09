Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642,493 shares during the period. FOX comprises about 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.67% of FOX worth $153,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 3,634,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

