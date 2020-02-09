Franco Nevada’s (FNV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNV. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.64.

Franco Nevada stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. 393,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $114.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

