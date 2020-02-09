Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FSP opened at $7.77 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSP. BidaskClub cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.