Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 4,540 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

