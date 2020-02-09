Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $48.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

