Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 154,070 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.