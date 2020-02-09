Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 161,429 Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 56.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

