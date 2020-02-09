Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

