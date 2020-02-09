Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

