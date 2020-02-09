Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 7,192 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

